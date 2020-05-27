2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access

This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches. No Pets are allowed by AOAO rules and this property is not HUD approved.

The Kihei Shores complex offers an adult swimming pool, a kids pool, a hot tub, BBQ areas, additional guest parking, and even kayak or surfboard storage areas. Additionally, there is a lawn area with a swing set for kids.