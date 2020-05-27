All apartments in Wailea
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:25 AM

2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1

2747 S Kihei Rd · (808) 205-5525
Location

2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches. No Pets are allowed by AOAO rules and this property is not HUD approved.
The Kihei Shores complex offers an adult swimming pool, a kids pool, a hot tub, BBQ areas, additional guest parking, and even kayak or surfboard storage areas. Additionally, there is a lawn area with a swing set for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have any available units?
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have?
Some of 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
