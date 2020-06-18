All apartments in Wailea
165 Keonekai Road

165 Keonekai Road · (808) 875-8988 ext. 206
Location

165 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 165 Keonekai Road · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

SPACIOUS SOUTH KIHEI HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - This spacious single level home has so much to offer! Located in a great South Kihei location; across from Keonekai Park and just minutes from Kamaole 3 and Keawakapu beaches.
This unfurnished home offers 4BR, 2BA, open floor plan, new two tone interior paint throughout, newer carpeting, newer base boards, tile floors, central A/C, enclosed lanais with views and spacious attached 2 car garage with opener. Backs to wash for privacy. Hook ups for your washer & dryer in hall "Laundry closet".
Rent includes landscaping service, split of water, sewer.
Small pet dog considered. A pet dog is $50.00 more per month.
Welcome home!
$3,250.00 per month plus utilities, refuse collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Keonekai Road have any available units?
165 Keonekai Road has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Keonekai Road have?
Some of 165 Keonekai Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Keonekai Road currently offering any rent specials?
165 Keonekai Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Keonekai Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Keonekai Road is pet friendly.
Does 165 Keonekai Road offer parking?
Yes, 165 Keonekai Road does offer parking.
Does 165 Keonekai Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Keonekai Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Keonekai Road have a pool?
No, 165 Keonekai Road does not have a pool.
Does 165 Keonekai Road have accessible units?
No, 165 Keonekai Road does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Keonekai Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Keonekai Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Keonekai Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Keonekai Road has units with air conditioning.
