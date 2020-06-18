165 Keonekai Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS SOUTH KIHEI HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - This spacious single level home has so much to offer! Located in a great South Kihei location; across from Keonekai Park and just minutes from Kamaole 3 and Keawakapu beaches.

This unfurnished home offers 4BR, 2BA, open floor plan, new two tone interior paint throughout, newer carpeting, newer base boards, tile floors, central A/C, enclosed lanais with views and spacious attached 2 car garage with opener. Backs to wash for privacy. Hook ups for your washer & dryer in hall "Laundry closet".

Rent includes landscaping service, split of water, sewer.

Small pet dog considered. A pet dog is $50.00 more per month.

Welcome home!

$3,250.00 per month plus utilities, refuse collection.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4199525)