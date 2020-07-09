68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl

Amenities
Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open design floor plan, breakfast bar, fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, enjoy stunning sunrise and sunset views of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, Hualalai and the West Hawaii coastline, and a 2 car garage. Pet limit 2
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Property is available and ready to move in after: 08/17/2020
PET RESTRICTION: Limit 2, no aggressive breeds
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village
FLOORING:Carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE:Single Family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED:1/2 Water, sewer
YEAR BUILT:2002
YARD:grass
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Pet Service Charge (if applicable $45 a month), 1/2 monthly water bill.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days
LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Pool and tennis courts(Covid 19 restrictions and pool under construction)
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.