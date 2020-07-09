All apartments in Waikoloa Village
68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:22 AM

68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl

68-1780 Niu Haohao Place · (808) 707-8540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68-1780 Niu Haohao Place, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open design floor plan, breakfast bar, fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, enjoy stunning sunrise and sunset views of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, Hualalai and the West Hawaii coastline, and a 2 car garage. Pet limit 2

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Property is available and ready to move in after: 08/17/2020

PET RESTRICTION: Limit 2, no aggressive breeds

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village
FLOORING:Carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE:Single Family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED:1/2 Water, sewer
YEAR BUILT:2002
YARD:grass

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Pet Service Charge (if applicable $45 a month), 1/2 monthly water bill.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days
LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Pool and tennis courts(Covid 19 restrictions and pool under construction)
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

