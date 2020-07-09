68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open design floor plan, breakfast bar, fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, enjoy stunning sunrise and sunset views of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, Hualalai and the West Hawaii coastline, and a 2 car garage. Pet limit 2



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Property is available and ready to move in after: 08/17/2020



PET RESTRICTION: Limit 2, no aggressive breeds



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village

FLOORING:Carpet and tile

GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE:Single Family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED:1/2 Water, sewer

YEAR BUILT:2002

YARD:grass



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Pet Service Charge (if applicable $45 a month), 1/2 monthly water bill.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days

LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Pool and tennis courts(Covid 19 restrictions and pool under construction)

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.