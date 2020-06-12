/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waikele, HI
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1058 Eleu Street
94-1058 Eleu Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1342 sqft
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1127 Kaloli Loop
94-1127 Kaloli Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-546 Kupuohi Street
94-546 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
857 sqft
Please text to schedule a showing: (808) 636-7110. Beautifully updated ground floor corner unit in a gated community of Kulana Knolls 2 in Royal Kunia.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
