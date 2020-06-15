All apartments in Waikele
Waikele, HI
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203

94-820 Lumiauau Street · (808) 492-6242
Location

94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms. Modern vinyl flooring throughout living room and kitchen. Stainless Steele appliances. Brand new dishwasher installed. Private, enclosed lanai. Conveniently located parking spots in front of entrance. Close to freeway, eateries, Waikele Outlet stores, Lowes, and more! Schofield, Pearl Harbor/ Hickam just a short drive a way. Dogs under 25 pounds allowed. No smoking. No section 8.

Please call Sasha @ (808) 636-6750 or Munro @ (808) 492-6242 for showings. Available August 1. 48 Hour notice required.

(RLNE5554525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have any available units?
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have?
Some of 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 currently offering any rent specials?
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 is pet friendly.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 offer parking?
Yes, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 does offer parking.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have a pool?
No, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 does not have a pool.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have accessible units?
No, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 does not have units with air conditioning.
