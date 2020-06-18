Amenities
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address:
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
Waipahu, HI 96797
Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month
Deposit: $3,350.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease
Available: Now
Description:
-Located in Waikele near Golf Course
-3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage
-Two-Story Single-Family Home
-Approx. 1870 Square Ft.
-BONUS Storage or Office space located off garage
-Designated Laundry room
-Fenced in yard- Yard Service Included
-Covered back patio
-Tenant is responsible for all Utilities (Electricity, Water & sewer, Cable & Internet)
-Partly furnished with a washer & dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator & stove
-A/C units & ceiling fans located in every room
-Split A/C unit located in Master bedroom & Living room
-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet & large covered Lanai overlooking the golf course
-Large Master bath with dual sinks & large walk-in shower with bench
-Plenty of Storage and closet space in garage
Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!
Landmarks: Central O'ahu Reginal Park, Cresetivew Community Park,Waikele Golf Club
Elem: Waikele
Middle: Waipahu
High: Waipahu
A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.
Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.
Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to check on the next available showing.
Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.
Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office 808-521-0081
Fax 808-533-3887
www.laniproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5781458)