Waikele, HI
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

94-1002 Mahinahina Street

94-1002 Mahinahina Street · No Longer Available
Location

94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address:
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
Waipahu, HI 96797

Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month
Deposit: $3,350.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease

Available: Now

Description:
-Located in Waikele near Golf Course
-3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage
-Two-Story Single-Family Home
-Approx. 1870 Square Ft.
-BONUS Storage or Office space located off garage
-Designated Laundry room
-Fenced in yard- Yard Service Included
-Covered back patio
-Tenant is responsible for all Utilities (Electricity, Water & sewer, Cable & Internet)
-Partly furnished with a washer & dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator & stove
-A/C units & ceiling fans located in every room
-Split A/C unit located in Master bedroom & Living room
-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet & large covered Lanai overlooking the golf course
-Large Master bath with dual sinks & large walk-in shower with bench
-Plenty of Storage and closet space in garage

Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!

Landmarks: Central O'ahu Reginal Park, Cresetivew Community Park,Waikele Golf Club

Elem: Waikele
Middle: Waipahu
High: Waipahu

A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.

Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.

Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to check on the next available showing.

Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.

Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office 808-521-0081
Fax 808-533-3887
www.laniproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have any available units?
94-1002 Mahinahina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waikele, HI.
What amenities does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have?
Some of 94-1002 Mahinahina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1002 Mahinahina Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-1002 Mahinahina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1002 Mahinahina Street pet-friendly?
No, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikele.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street offer parking?
Yes, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street does offer parking.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have a pool?
No, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street does not have a pool.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have accessible units?
No, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1002 Mahinahina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-1002 Mahinahina Street has units with air conditioning.
