WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address:

94-1002 Mahinahina Street

Waipahu, HI 96797



Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month

Deposit: $3,350.00

Lease Term: 1 Year Lease



Available: Now



Description:

-Located in Waikele near Golf Course

-3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage

-Two-Story Single-Family Home

-Approx. 1870 Square Ft.

-BONUS Storage or Office space located off garage

-Designated Laundry room

-Fenced in yard- Yard Service Included

-Covered back patio

-Tenant is responsible for all Utilities (Electricity, Water & sewer, Cable & Internet)

-Partly furnished with a washer & dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator & stove

-A/C units & ceiling fans located in every room

-Split A/C unit located in Master bedroom & Living room

-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet & large covered Lanai overlooking the golf course

-Large Master bath with dual sinks & large walk-in shower with bench

-Plenty of Storage and closet space in garage



Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!



Landmarks: Central O'ahu Reginal Park, Cresetivew Community Park,Waikele Golf Club



Elem: Waikele

Middle: Waipahu

High: Waipahu



A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.



Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.



Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to check on the next available showing.



Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.



Managed by:

Lani Properties Corp RB-8551

50 S. Beretania St. #C-209

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office 808-521-0081

Fax 808-533-3887

www.laniproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781458)