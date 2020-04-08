86-372 Kawili Street

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees. Unobstructed panoramic view of the majestic Waianae Mountain Range. Great sunrise & sunset views. Expansive lanai and terraced yard make for great entertaining. Two-story home, freshly painted in and out, 3-bdrm 2-bath upstairs and 2-bdrm 1-bath downstairs. New energy efficient split AC system. New flooring downstairs. Automatic sprinkler system for plants, in ground sprinkler system for yard. No neighbors behind. Beaches, golfing, shopping nearby. Two car parking garage and driveway parking for two. Lawn care services provided monthly.
Non-Smoking in Unit
Sorry, No Pets.
Section 8 Accepted
Application Fee: $25 per Adult
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,800
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,800
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4036152)