Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:50 AM

86-372 Kawili Street

86-372 Kawili Street · (808) 777-0618 ext. 2874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 86-372 Kawili Street · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees. Unobstructed panoramic view of the majestic Waianae Mountain Range. Great sunrise & sunset views. Expansive lanai and terraced yard make for great entertaining. Two-story home, freshly painted in and out, 3-bdrm 2-bath upstairs and 2-bdrm 1-bath downstairs. New energy efficient split AC system. New flooring downstairs. Automatic sprinkler system for plants, in ground sprinkler system for yard. No neighbors behind. Beaches, golfing, shopping nearby. Two car parking garage and driveway parking for two. Lawn care services provided monthly.

Non-Smoking in Unit
Sorry, No Pets.
Section 8 Accepted
Application Fee: $25 per Adult

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,800
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4036152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86-372 Kawili Street have any available units?
86-372 Kawili Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86-372 Kawili Street have?
Some of 86-372 Kawili Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86-372 Kawili Street currently offering any rent specials?
86-372 Kawili Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86-372 Kawili Street pet-friendly?
No, 86-372 Kawili Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waianae.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street offer parking?
Yes, 86-372 Kawili Street does offer parking.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86-372 Kawili Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street have a pool?
No, 86-372 Kawili Street does not have a pool.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street have accessible units?
No, 86-372 Kawili Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86-372 Kawili Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86-372 Kawili Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86-372 Kawili Street has units with air conditioning.
