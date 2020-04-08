86-372 Kawili Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees. Unobstructed panoramic view of the majestic Waianae Mountain Range. Great sunrise & sunset views. Expansive lanai and terraced yard make for great entertaining. Two-story home, freshly painted in and out, 3-bdrm 2-bath upstairs and 2-bdrm 1-bath downstairs. New energy efficient split AC system. New flooring downstairs. Automatic sprinkler system for plants, in ground sprinkler system for yard. No neighbors behind. Beaches, golfing, shopping nearby. Two car parking garage and driveway parking for two. Lawn care services provided monthly.



Non-Smoking in Unit

Sorry, No Pets.

Section 8 Accepted

Application Fee: $25 per Adult



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,800

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2,800



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4036152)