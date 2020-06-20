251-A LEHUA STREET

Amenities

Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. Main house is 3br/1bath and attached studio has full bath separate entry.

Updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash, light fixtures, vinyl windows and security screen doors and more! Larger spacious rooms and widened hallways, ceiling fans in each room, this home shines like a brand new house. Yard service for this large back yard included with rent, storage unit can also be used in back yard, parking for 3-4 cars in front of home. Very close to shopping areas and restaurants in Wahiawa, a short ride to the North Shore, Mililani and Waikele area.



Contact Roberta for more information and showing appointments, Roberta@pro808.com or (808)375-0336. Application fee $20 for each occupant over 8 years of age, applications available online at www.propertyprofileshawaii.com.



No Pets Allowed



