1830 Wilikina Drive

Recently renovated kitchen with new corian counters, cherry cabinets, new paint, and tiled throughout the unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with 1 parking stall, located across from Schofield Barracks and close to shopping and restaurants. Condo has a long lanai and small outdoor storage area, that has access from each bedroom and the living room area. This building has secured access to each floor, keyed elevators, guest parking in the front lot, and BBQ sun lounging area on the first floor. Water/sewer, trash & parking included. Sorry no pets and no smoking in the unit.