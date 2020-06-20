All apartments in Wahiawa
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:55 PM

1830 Wilikina Drive

1830 Wilikina Dr · (808) 487-9500
Location

1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
elevator
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Recently renovated kitchen with new corian counters, cherry cabinets, new paint, and tiled throughout the unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with 1 parking stall, located across from Schofield Barracks and close to shopping and restaurants. Condo has a long lanai and small outdoor storage area, that has access from each bedroom and the living room area. This building has secured access to each floor, keyed elevators, guest parking in the front lot, and BBQ sun lounging area on the first floor. Water/sewer, trash & parking included. Sorry no pets and no smoking in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have any available units?
1830 Wilikina Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1830 Wilikina Drive have?
Some of 1830 Wilikina Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Wilikina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Wilikina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Wilikina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Wilikina Drive does offer parking.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Wilikina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Wilikina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
