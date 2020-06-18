All apartments in Puako
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4

69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Experience the best of the Big Island in this lovely, light-filled, quiet corner unit just steps from the pool and fitness center at Waikoloa Beach Villas. Walk barefoot from your lanai across soft grass to take a refreshing dip in the free-form swimming pool or a relaxing soak in the jacuzzi. Enjoy spectacular mountain views from your Hawaiian home away from home, as well as sunrise and sunset colors from your private master lanai.

Numerous large windows welcome in the colorful tropical scenery surrounding this villa. Its fully appointed kitchen with breakfast bar is part of an open-concept common area with a formal dining space and comfortable living room with a media corner. Its downstairs living area offers plenty of inviting seating, high ceilings, and elegant décor, while its upstairs family room loft creates another appealing option for down time, a work space, or a children's sleeping area on the queen-size sofa bed.

The master bedroom provides a king-size bed, a private lanai overlooking the pool and mountains, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with a deep soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. Bedroom two, also on the second level, has a queen bed and its own en suite bath. In between, the family room loft space includes a sleeper sofa, a television, and a desk. On the lower level, bedroom three has a queen bed and its own adjacent full bath.

Lounge in total comfort on your covered ground-floor lanai, with lush landscaping just beyond and peaceful palms waving in the breeze. Your Waikoloa Beach Villa boasts an ideal location near the end of the complex, conveniently close to the pool, jacuzzi and fitness center. Guests also have access to private parking in the garage. The beautifully landscaped community features two additional pool amenity centers, complete with jacuzzi spas. 

Waikoloa Beach Villas is perfectly situated on the Big Island’s renowned Kohala Coast, only a short stroll from gorgeous Anaehoomalu Bay (A-Bay). The community also sits directly across from the Queens’ MarketPlace, making it a short, convenient walk to a variety of restaurants and shops, a grocery store, a luxury cinema, and even free hula shows and live music. The Kings’ Shops are also close by (with more dining and shopping possibilities), as are the two breathtaking Waikoloa Beach Golf Courses.

Standard occupancy is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TA-099-707-1360-1
STVR-19-355983

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

