69-1648 Puako Beach Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407



This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This oceanfront Kohala Coast home with breathtaking coastline views offers the ultimate setting for a once-in-a-lifetime escape to paradise. Decorated in a tranquil, elegant island style, it features two master suites, central air conditioning, and two stories of covered lanais for full enjoyment of indoor/outdoor Hawaiian life.



A sprawling great room boasts vaulted ceilings, an abundance of inviting seating, and a substantial flat-screen television. The living space flows effortlessly into a formal dining area for eight, which in turn transitions seamlessly into a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with bar seating. Wireless internet, a Sonos audio system, and a large laundry room with a washer, dryer, laundry sink, and additional refrigerator ensure that guests have all the conveniences of home.



One spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed, large flat-screen television, spa-like en suite bathroom, and dedicated office space (with a printer/scanner/fax) occupies the entire upper floor of the home. A downstairs master also offers a king-size bed, large flat-screen television, and full en suite bathroom. Both feature spectacular ocean views and open directly onto covered lanais. A third beautiful bedroom has two twin beds which can be converted to a king upon request, along with its own flat-screen television and full bathroom.



The home’s shaded lanais provide the perfect spots for a leisurely cup of morning coffee or a restorative afternoon nap. The lower lanai also includes a lovely open-air dining space for six. Just beyond, guests have the option of lounging on the lush lawn in the peace of a panoramic Pacific view, surrounded by gently swaying palms. With just a few more steps, your toes will be in the sand.



This Puako estate home on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island is a short drive from other stunning stretches of sand such as Hapuna Beach, and the area’s sunny weather and clear waters make it an ideal location for snorkeling and scuba. Beach towels, chairs, umbrellas, and coolers are provided, along with boogie boards and snorkel gear. Attractions such as tide pools and the Puako Petroglyph Park, a fascinating archeological preserve, are nearby.



This home is also conveniently located almost directly across the street from Puako General Store, where guests will find groceries, coffee, sandwiches and other meals to go, and even local souvenirs. Situated less than 30 miles north of Kailua-Kona, it allows easy access to endless dining and shopping choices, a variety of water sport and hiking possibilities, and Kona International Airport.



This one-of-a-kind estate is professionally managed by a top-tier team from Elite Pacific, led by luxury specialist Mark LeRoy and Kirsten Moe. Benefits include:



- Dedicated reservation managers to guide you through your booking process

- Pre-arrival guest services support and itinerary planning

- Personal greeting and orientation tour

- Knowledgeable on-island property management staff offering customized care and local tips during your stay

- Luxury appliances, furnishings, fixtures, and decor

- Parachute linens

- Malie Organics toiletries

- Fully stocked supplies, such as detergents, paper products and more!



Puako 10D is your Hawaiian home-away-from home and will be a place you and your loved ones will want to return to time and time again!



Please note: undisclosed events exceeding the home’s maximum occupancy of 6 people are strictly prohibited. Please inquire for more information.



TA 039-143-1168-01

STVR-19-359894 / NUC-19-1278



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843866)