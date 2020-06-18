All apartments in Puako
Find more places like 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puako, HI
/
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

69-1648 Puako Beach Drive

69-1648 Puako Beach Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

69-1648 Puako Beach Drive, Puako, HI 96743
Lalamilo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive · Avail. now

$24,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407

This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This oceanfront Kohala Coast home with breathtaking coastline views offers the ultimate setting for a once-in-a-lifetime escape to paradise. Decorated in a tranquil, elegant island style, it features two master suites, central air conditioning, and two stories of covered lanais for full enjoyment of indoor/outdoor Hawaiian life.

A sprawling great room boasts vaulted ceilings, an abundance of inviting seating, and a substantial flat-screen television. The living space flows effortlessly into a formal dining area for eight, which in turn transitions seamlessly into a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with bar seating. Wireless internet, a Sonos audio system, and a large laundry room with a washer, dryer, laundry sink, and additional refrigerator ensure that guests have all the conveniences of home.

One spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed, large flat-screen television, spa-like en suite bathroom, and dedicated office space (with a printer/scanner/fax) occupies the entire upper floor of the home. A downstairs master also offers a king-size bed, large flat-screen television, and full en suite bathroom. Both feature spectacular ocean views and open directly onto covered lanais. A third beautiful bedroom has two twin beds which can be converted to a king upon request, along with its own flat-screen television and full bathroom.

The home’s shaded lanais provide the perfect spots for a leisurely cup of morning coffee or a restorative afternoon nap. The lower lanai also includes a lovely open-air dining space for six. Just beyond, guests have the option of lounging on the lush lawn in the peace of a panoramic Pacific view, surrounded by gently swaying palms. With just a few more steps, your toes will be in the sand.

This Puako estate home on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island is a short drive from other stunning stretches of sand such as Hapuna Beach, and the area’s sunny weather and clear waters make it an ideal location for snorkeling and scuba. Beach towels, chairs, umbrellas, and coolers are provided, along with boogie boards and snorkel gear. Attractions such as tide pools and the Puako Petroglyph Park, a fascinating archeological preserve, are nearby.

This home is also conveniently located almost directly across the street from Puako General Store, where guests will find groceries, coffee, sandwiches and other meals to go, and even local souvenirs. Situated less than 30 miles north of Kailua-Kona, it allows easy access to endless dining and shopping choices, a variety of water sport and hiking possibilities, and Kona International Airport.

This one-of-a-kind estate is professionally managed by a top-tier team from Elite Pacific, led by luxury specialist Mark LeRoy and Kirsten Moe. Benefits include:

- Dedicated reservation managers to guide you through your booking process
- Pre-arrival guest services support and itinerary planning
- Personal greeting and orientation tour
- Knowledgeable on-island property management staff offering customized care and local tips during your stay
- Luxury appliances, furnishings, fixtures, and decor
- Parachute linens
- Malie Organics toiletries
- Fully stocked supplies, such as detergents, paper products and more!

Puako 10D is your Hawaiian home-away-from home and will be a place you and your loved ones will want to return to time and time again!

Please note: undisclosed events exceeding the home’s maximum occupancy of 6 people are strictly prohibited. Please inquire for more information.

TA 039-143-1168-01
STVR-19-359894 / NUC-19-1278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have any available units?
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive has a unit available for $24,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have?
Some of 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puako.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive offer parking?
No, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 69-1648 Puako Beach Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HIKailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity