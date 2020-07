Amenities

Available 07/25/20 1 Bedroom SPACIOUS Furnished Duplex - and Pets OK - Property Id: 321524



COMMUNITY - NEWTOWN ESTATES



NEWLY RENOVATED “OPEN FLOOR PLAN”, SKY LIGHTS, SUNKEN IN LIVING ROOM WHICH OVERLOOKS GARDEN AND OCEAN VIEWS.



PROVIDED BASIC CABLE / INTERNET CONNECTIONS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT WASHER AND DRYER, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.



FOR YOUR COMFORT A QUEEN SIZE LUXURY FIRM BED WITH STARTER LINENS AND TOWELS, FLAT SCREEN TV, OPEN KITCHENETTE WITH STARTER DISHES AND UTENSILS, DISPOSAL, MICROWAVE, TABLE TOP CONVECTED OVEN AND STATE OF THE ART TRAMONTINA SINGLE INDUCTION COOKTOP.



MINUTES DRIVE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, GROCERY STORES, PARKS, RESTAURANT, CHURCHES, POST OFFICE AND HOSPITAL..



LEASE AGREEMENT : 1 YEAR, with option to renew -- 1 MONTH DEPOSIT, Pet deposit negotiable with the exception of service animals with proof of physician's OK

REQUIREMENT: Application to be filled out on site.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/98-1801-kileka-place-aiea-hi/321524

