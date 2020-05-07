All apartments in Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street

98-1696 Kaahumanu Street · (808) 488-0771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a full size 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and wood laminate flooring in the dining and living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of storage space with large closets. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Tenant pays their own elec, cable, internet, phone. Water/sewer included. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 month lease required to start. Well maintained complex with Rec Area, 2 pools, 3 hot tubs, BBQ, tennis. Near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical and near H-1 and other routes.
For showings and more information please call/text Chuck Harlan at Ivy K Realty, LLC 808-590-0790

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

