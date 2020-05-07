98-1696 Kaahumanu Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a full size 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and wood laminate flooring in the dining and living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of storage space with large closets. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Tenant pays their own elec, cable, internet, phone. Water/sewer included. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 month lease required to start. Well maintained complex with Rec Area, 2 pools, 3 hot tubs, BBQ, tennis. Near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical and near H-1 and other routes.

For showings and more information please call/text Chuck Harlan at Ivy K Realty, LLC 808-590-0790