Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1

27-110 Ohanakupa Road · (808) 769-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

27-110 Ohanakupa Road, Papaikou, HI 96781
Kaieie Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Located in Papaikou, Hawaii
5 miles or 16 minutes to Hilo Medical Center
5.5 miles or 14 minutes to Downtown Hilo
8.6 miles or 15 minutes to Akaka Falls
5.7 miles or 13 minutes to Hilo Bay Front

No Pets allowed
No County Housing/Section 8

The link below will take you to our online application form. This along with income verification and a valid ID is required to schedule a showing.
https://equitypm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please call 808-769-9991

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have any available units?
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Papaikou.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
