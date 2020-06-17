27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry carport furnished

For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Located in Papaikou, Hawaii

5 miles or 16 minutes to Hilo Medical Center

5.5 miles or 14 minutes to Downtown Hilo

8.6 miles or 15 minutes to Akaka Falls

5.7 miles or 13 minutes to Hilo Bay Front



No Pets allowed

No County Housing/Section 8



The link below will take you to our online application form. This along with income verification and a valid ID is required to schedule a showing.

https://equitypm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please call 808-769-9991