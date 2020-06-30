/
14 Apartments for rent in Papaikou, HI📍
Kaieie Ahupua`a
27-110 Ohanakupa Road - 1
27-110 Ohanakupa Road, Papaikou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
968 sqft
For Rent! Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, complete with laundry room (in carport) washer and dryer, utility sink. The first of 3 homes on the same TMK. Located in Papaikou, Hawaii 5 miles or 16 minutes to Hilo Medical Center 5.
Paihaaloa Ahupua`a
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway
27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou, HI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile.
Results within 5 miles of Papaikou
Waiakea Ahupua`a
37 A Noio Lane
37 Noio Ln, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BR 1 BA Home in Hilo (Duplex) - This home is a duplex. Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath. Convenient location to schools, shopping and parks. $1,400.00 per month includes yard service. Home includes range, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Punahoa 1 Ahupua`a
305 Kaumana Drive
305 Kaumana Drive, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely 3 bd 2 bath home in Hilo - HILO. Newly refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath in cool, lower Kaumana. New range and refrigerator included. Yard Maintenance included. Home is Available NOW! $1700/month. . No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697899)
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
24 Pukihae Street, #213
24 Pukihae Street, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
484 sqft
Polynesia Capri - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished Spacious top (2nd) floor unit with washer in unit (as-is condition), and enclosed lanai. Footsteps to the waterfront. Minutes to town.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
101 Aupuni Street #519
101 Aupuni Street, Hilo, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bathroom Hilo Lagoon condo. Downtown building with assigned parking and utilities included. Fabulous mountain views.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
355 Kalanianole Ave. #223 - 223, Orchid Manor
355 Kalanianaole St, Hilo, HI
Studio
$1,475
496 sqft
Furnished studio on the second floor. Inventory includes queen size bed, convertible sofa opens to queen bed for your guests. sheets, towels, and dishes, etc.
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
84 Pukihae Street #1305 - 1
84 Pukihae St, Hilo, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FABULOUS PACIFIC OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEWS from every room! GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom plus den with Washer and Dryer, Flat screen TV, kitchen table and chairs, lamps, sheets, towels, and dishes, etc.
Puu Eo Ahupua`a
360 Kauila Street #302 - 1
360 Kauila Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
Fully furnished in a modern style. Everything, utilities, dishes and linens, etc., included! WE pay for basic cable, rubbish removal, electricity up to $100, water, hot and cold! High speed Internet is included. Dedicated, Assigned Parking Space.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
355 Kalanianaole Avenue - 1, #107
355 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
Studio
$1,467
496 sqft
Great location in town and close to everything! Fully Furnished and all utilities included! NO SECTION 8 | NO COUNTY HOUSING | NO DRUGS | NO SMOKING | NO PETS This property is managed by a professional management company - Iokua Real Estate,Inc..
Results within 10 miles of Papaikou
Punahoa 2 Ahupua`a
1158 Heauka Pl
1158 Heauka Place, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3BR/1.5BA with views and beautiful landscaping/garden in desirable neighborhood of Ainako Terrace. $1900/month + 4.712% tax includes all appliances, grounds maintenance and water.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1172 West Kawailani Street
1172 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
3 bed and 2 bath Only $1,000 to $1650/month +utilities- (depending on number of occupants, credit , job and rental history and other factors). *Stand-alone 3/2 bath with a 2 car carport.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
1875 Kalanianaole Avenue #611 - 1
1875 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
720 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom at the best swimming beach on the East side of the Big Island. Dedicated, assigned parking space. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!! Appropriate Taxes to be applied. HI Tax License #GE/TA-036-173-8240-01 Please email Tawny@JadeDream.
Waiakea Ahupua`a
143 West Kawailani St
143 West Kawailani Street, Hilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
Beautiful Hilo Home. Plenty of room, large kitchen, living room with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Includes Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Covered Carport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Papaikou rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Papaikou from include Waikoloa Village, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hilo, and Hawaiian Beaches.