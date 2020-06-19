All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Find more places like 91-2109 Kaioli Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Pointe, HI
/
91-2109 Kaioli Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

91-2109 Kaioli Street

91-2109 Kai'oli Street · (808) 487-0050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Pointe
See all
Ewa
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center. Short driving distance to Costco, Seafood City, Home Depot, Kamakana Ali'i Mall, Wet n Wild and Ko Olina Beach. Home has great size kitchen. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Virtual Showing Schedule June 13, 2020 at 1:30pm (Hawaii Time). 48 hours notice for showing, Txt or call 808-321-0674 to schedule. No section 8.
Move In ready July 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have any available units?
91-2109 Kaioli Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have?
Some of 91-2109 Kaioli Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-2109 Kaioli Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-2109 Kaioli Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-2109 Kaioli Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-2109 Kaioli Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-2109 Kaioli Street does offer parking.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-2109 Kaioli Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-2109 Kaioli Street has a pool.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have accessible units?
No, 91-2109 Kaioli Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-2109 Kaioli Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-2109 Kaioli Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-2109 Kaioli Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-2109 Kaioli Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Pointe 2 BedroomsOcean Pointe 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ocean Pointe 3 BedroomsOcean Pointe Apartments with Pool
Ocean Pointe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HI
Pearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity