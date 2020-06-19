91-2109 Kaioli Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center. Short driving distance to Costco, Seafood City, Home Depot, Kamakana Ali'i Mall, Wet n Wild and Ko Olina Beach. Home has great size kitchen. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Virtual Showing Schedule June 13, 2020 at 1:30pm (Hawaii Time). 48 hours notice for showing, Txt or call 808-321-0674 to schedule. No section 8.

Move In ready July 16, 2020.