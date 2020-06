Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Community rec center just down the street includes pool and BBQ area. Very close to Laulani Village shopping center. Rent includes water, tenant pays electricity. Pet negotiable. Sorry, no smoking, no section 8. Call 808-487-0050 for showings.