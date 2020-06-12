/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Honokowai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302
3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
658 sqft
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 Available 07/01/20 Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
Results within 5 miles of Napili-Honokowai
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Results within 10 miles of Napili-Honokowai
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
180 Awaiku St
180 Awaiku Street, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Launiupoko Ohana - 1000 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2 bath ohana unit on the 1st floor with front lanai featuring gorgeous ocean views. There is a pool and BBQ area, which the tenants can use. The hot tub is not for tenant use.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.