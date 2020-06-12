/
3 bedroom apartments
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mokuleia, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Highway, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Mokuleia
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
67-169 Kuoha Street
67-169 Kuoha Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1496 sqft
Fully furnished single family home in Waialua. Upgraded executive kitchen. Landscaped yard provides private and peaceful garden setting. Recreation items available for use, including surfboards. PV panels assist with electricity cost for tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
67-247 Kukea Circle
67-247 Kukea Circle, Waialua, HI
Recently renovated spacious home with 2 living rooms on large lot. House is $2500 per month and a separate studio cottage on the property available for $1400. Property is gated and shared. Total of 4 bedroom 2 baths on the entire property.
Results within 5 miles of Mokuleia
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET
66-942 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features many spacious living spaces and a full size kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
66-939 Kamakahala Street
66-939 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Recently renovated single level home in Paalakai. Features a corner lot with large yard and carport and driveway with lots of parking. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
66-045 Waialua Beach Road
66-045 Waialua Beach Rd, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Nice,spacious renovated plantation style house. Features include; Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & partially fenced large yard with carport. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Results within 10 miles of Mokuleia
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
86-086 Pokai Bay St.
86-086 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family - Direct Ocean View from front yard. Single level, detached 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with large enclosed yard. State Park across the Street with Beach Access! Call Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request. (RLNE5809794)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Waianae
85-202 Farrington Hwy. A
85-202 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
This 3 bedroom & 1 bath cottage style home features; a spacious living area, stove, fridge, wood flooring, ceiling fans & a large fenced yard. Washer hook-up. Includes water/sewer up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 may be considered if qualified.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wahiawa
251 Lehua Street
251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
59-780 Kamehameha Highway
59-780 Kamehameha Highway, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
912 sqft
Great location across from Three Tables Beach & around the corner from Waimea Bay & a short walk to Sharks Cove & Foodland. Still under renovation, older style plantation home.