3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-355 Hakamoa St
94-355 Hakamoa Street, Mililani Town, HI
A Must See! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mililani home. Featuring a fenced yard, separate family room, lots of storage, his/hers closets in the master bedroom, and a large lanai. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, and Mililani Highschool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-268 Anania Dr.
94-268 Anania Drive, Mililani Town, HI
This well maintained corner lot home features an open floor plan, all major appliances, carport, and an in ground swimming pool for your enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-180 Hokuula Place
95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-341 Mahapili Court
95-341 Mahapili Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1374 sqft
Welcome Home to Mililani! This lovely 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home its move in ready. Terrific location, Easy access to H-2 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants, school and Military Base.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-227 Waikalani Drive
95-227 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai Street
95-1151 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
924 sqft
Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two assigned parking stalls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Wahiawa
11 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Waipahu
18 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
