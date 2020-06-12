/
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Makaha, HI
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-202 Farrington Hwy. A
85-202 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
This 3 bedroom & 1 bath cottage style home features; a spacious living area, stove, fridge, wood flooring, ceiling fans & a large fenced yard. Washer hook-up. Includes water/sewer up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 may be considered if qualified.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-342 Farrington Highway
85-342 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex features; fridge, stove, laminate & tile flooring, large lanai & yard. Washer hook-up with laundry line. 2 assigned parking stalls. Conveniently located right across from Waianae High School & the bus stop.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-838 Old Government Road
85-838 Old Government Road, Waianae, HI
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 full bath. Single level, w/ enclosed yard. Very spacious, great layout. Quartz Countertops, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliance, and much more. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-372 Kulawae st
87-372 Kulawae Street, Maili, HI
87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-086 Pokai Bay St.
86-086 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family - Direct Ocean View from front yard. Single level, detached 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with large enclosed yard. State Park across the Street with Beach Access! Call Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request. (RLNE5809794)
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
87-190-6 HELELUA ST Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET
66-942 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features many spacious living spaces and a full size kitchen and dining area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1236 Hookeha Street
92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1492 sqft
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Living Area: 1492 sgft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-939 Kamakahala Street
66-939 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Recently renovated single level home in Paalakai. Features a corner lot with large yard and carport and driveway with lots of parking. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-169 Kuoha Street
67-169 Kuoha Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1496 sqft
Fully furnished single family home in Waialua. Upgraded executive kitchen. Landscaped yard provides private and peaceful garden setting. Recreation items available for use, including surfboards. PV panels assist with electricity cost for tenants.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-045 Waialua Beach Road
66-045 Waialua Beach Rd, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Nice,spacious renovated plantation style house. Features include; Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & partially fenced large yard with carport. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-247 Kukea Circle
67-247 Kukea Circle, Waialua, HI
Recently renovated spacious home with 2 living rooms on large lot. House is $2500 per month and a separate studio cottage on the property available for $1400. Property is gated and shared. Total of 4 bedroom 2 baths on the entire property.
1 of 16
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Highway, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
