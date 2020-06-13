/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ko Olina, HI
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.
1 of 16
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Ko Olina
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
29 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-7147 Elele Street
92-7147 Elele Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1424 sqft
Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!).
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
87-190-6 HELELUA ST Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-208 Wakamalii Place
91-208 Wakamalii Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1374 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Porcelain tiles flows through the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 Available 06/20/20 Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-587 Pilipono Street
92-587 Pilipono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lower Makakilo 3 bedroom 1 bath Home - Nice & cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the lower Makakilo area. Large fenced in yard perfect for those backyard barbecues. Breezy and stunning view.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1017 Hokupa St.
91-1017 Hokupa Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1236 Hookeha Street
92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1492 sqft
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Living Area: 1492 sgft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995 Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
1020 Kakala #816
1020 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1156 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in Awakea at Mehana! - Upgraded single floor 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Kapolei. Features carpeting throughout home, split AC system, and upgraded appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-510 Koihala Place
91-510 Koihala Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1092 sqft
EWA GEN KULA LEI-Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Located in quite neighborhood, convenient location. Will be available on July 1, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1024 Kaana Street
91-1024 Kaana Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1068 sqft
Gorgeous Single Level Home, close to everything! Short bike ride to Walmart and Kapolei shops and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-565 Kaakina St
91-565 Kaakina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1224 sqft
A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout.
