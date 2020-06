Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home. Spacious living room opens up to the patio, where you can enjoy partial ocean views! Downstairs is the open-aired garage, beautiful grassy lawn, washer/dryer and storage room. Come and enjoy your peace and quiet with this private long term rental!