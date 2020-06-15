All apartments in Mokuleia
Last updated June 15 2020

68.121 Au Street #203

68-121 Au St · (808) 282-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI 96791
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 68.121 Au Street #203 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, coffee/wine wet bar, 27" washer/dryer, porcelain & laminate flooring throughout.

Building amenities include a natural saltwater pool, spa, BBQ, private beach access & nearby park.

Enjoy the sun, ocean, diving, surfing, windsurfing, winter whale watching & hiking. Close to world renown beaches such as Waimea Bay, Sunset Beach and Pipeline. Secured Bldg (key/video security/Intercom access), assigned parking stall. Just blocks from Aweoweo Beach Park and basketball courts, bike path and public transportation only one street away. Minutes from the farmers market and Historic Haleiwa town, 40 min to HNL international airport.

RENT: $3.100.00 + 4.712 %GET + 10.25% TAT (for less than 6 mos rental term) + electricity . Tenant must show proof of HO4 Tenant Insurance.

INCLUDES: Water, sewer, cable TV & Internet & 2 tandem parking stalls.

For additional information or showings, please contact:

Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com

67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237, Waialua, HI 96791
p. 808.637.8899 f. 808.637.5888
www.MOKULANIproperties.com RB.19068

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1947748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

