68.121 Au Street #203

BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, coffee/wine wet bar, 27" washer/dryer, porcelain & laminate flooring throughout.



Building amenities include a natural saltwater pool, spa, BBQ, private beach access & nearby park.



Enjoy the sun, ocean, diving, surfing, windsurfing, winter whale watching & hiking. Close to world renown beaches such as Waimea Bay, Sunset Beach and Pipeline. Secured Bldg (key/video security/Intercom access), assigned parking stall. Just blocks from Aweoweo Beach Park and basketball courts, bike path and public transportation only one street away. Minutes from the farmers market and Historic Haleiwa town, 40 min to HNL international airport.



RENT: $3.100.00 + 4.712 %GET + 10.25% TAT (for less than 6 mos rental term) + electricity . Tenant must show proof of HO4 Tenant Insurance.



INCLUDES: Water, sewer, cable TV & Internet & 2 tandem parking stalls.



For additional information or showings, please contact:



Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB

cell/text: 808.282.2583

email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com



67.292 Goodale Avenue #106

MAILING: P.O. Box 1237, Waialua, HI 96791

p. 808.637.8899 f. 808.637.5888

www.MOKULANIproperties.com RB.19068



No Pets Allowed



