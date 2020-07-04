68-055 Akule Street #306

Amenities

Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to the white sandy beach park. Fully furnished, ceiling fans, dishwasher, refrigerator, and Range/oven.



Near the Waialua Shopping Center, and Haleiwa town with lots of restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, bakeries, banks, post offices, dentists, doctors, and more. Most spectacular beach parks, swimming, hiking, surfing, golf at Turtle Bay Resort, on busline, and walk, jog, or bike path.

Rent: $1,900/mo + 4.712% GET & 10.25% TAT (less than 6 mos rent) + electricity. Tenant must provide HO4 Tenant Insurance.



INCLUDED: Cable TV and Internet, Water, sewer, 1 uncovered top of parking deck stall.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION and SHOWINGS, PLEASE CONTACT:



Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB

cell/text: 808.282.2583

email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com



MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068

67.292 Goodale Avenue #106

MAILING: P.O. Box 1237

Waialua, HI 96791

o. 808.637.8899 f. 808.637.5888

www.MOKULANIproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3368734)