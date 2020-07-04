All apartments in Mokuleia
Location

68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI 96791
North Shore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 68-055 Akule Street #306 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
internet access
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to the white sandy beach park. Fully furnished, ceiling fans, dishwasher, refrigerator, and Range/oven.

Near the Waialua Shopping Center, and Haleiwa town with lots of restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, bakeries, banks, post offices, dentists, doctors, and more. Most spectacular beach parks, swimming, hiking, surfing, golf at Turtle Bay Resort, on busline, and walk, jog, or bike path.
Rent: $1,900/mo + 4.712% GET & 10.25% TAT (less than 6 mos rent) + electricity. Tenant must provide HO4 Tenant Insurance.

INCLUDED: Cable TV and Internet, Water, sewer, 1 uncovered top of parking deck stall.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION and SHOWINGS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com

MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068
67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237
Waialua, HI 96791
o. 808.637.8899 f. 808.637.5888
www.MOKULANIproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3368734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have any available units?
68-055 Akule Street #306 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have?
Some of 68-055 Akule Street #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-055 Akule Street #306 currently offering any rent specials?
68-055 Akule Street #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-055 Akule Street #306 pet-friendly?
No, 68-055 Akule Street #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mokuleia.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 offer parking?
Yes, 68-055 Akule Street #306 offers parking.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68-055 Akule Street #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have a pool?
No, 68-055 Akule Street #306 does not have a pool.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have accessible units?
No, 68-055 Akule Street #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-055 Akule Street #306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 68-055 Akule Street #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-055 Akule Street #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
