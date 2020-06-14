21 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI with hardwood floors
"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")
While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mililani Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.