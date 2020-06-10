95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104

Amenities

This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring. Located conveniently in Mililani Town, you will be close to shopping centers, restaurants, H-2 Free way, and Schofield Barracks. Walmart is less than 5 minutes away and Costco is approx 10 minutes away. North shore beaches in Haleiwa are 20 minutes away, and South and west shore beaches are very accessible as well. The apartment is on the first floor and has a roomy open floor plan. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. 1 parking space. Pets negotiable. Move in ready within a week. For showings, text property management at 808-670-3855.