95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104

95-021 Kuahelani Ave · (808) 201-2751
Location

95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring. Located conveniently in Mililani Town, you will be close to shopping centers, restaurants, H-2 Free way, and Schofield Barracks. Walmart is less than 5 minutes away and Costco is approx 10 minutes away. North shore beaches in Haleiwa are 20 minutes away, and South and west shore beaches are very accessible as well. The apartment is on the first floor and has a roomy open floor plan. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. 1 parking space. Pets negotiable. Move in ready within a week. For showings, text property management at 808-670-3855.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have any available units?
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 offer parking?
Yes, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does offer parking.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have a pool?
No, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does not have a pool.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
