95-1047 Hookowa Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan media room

Come see this RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS, 2-STORY 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOUSE WITH 2-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE IN MILILANI MAUKA!!! This home includes SPLIT A/C THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, microwave range/hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans, monthly yard service. Conveniently located near schools, parks, Longs Drugs, Starbucks, Domino Pizza, Park 'n Ride, McDonald's, UFC Gym, Walmart, Mililani Theatres, Chili's, Ruby Tuesday, Times Market, freeway access, access to 7 Mililani Town Recreation Centers and much more! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO pets. NO smoking/vaping. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.