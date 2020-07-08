All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Find more places like 95-1047 Hookowa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mililani Mauka, HI
/
95-1047 Hookowa Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

95-1047 Hookowa Street

95-1047 Hookowa Street · (808) 949-4111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mililani Mauka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

95-1047 Hookowa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Come see this RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS, 2-STORY 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOUSE WITH 2-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE IN MILILANI MAUKA!!! This home includes SPLIT A/C THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, microwave range/hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans, monthly yard service. Conveniently located near schools, parks, Longs Drugs, Starbucks, Domino Pizza, Park 'n Ride, McDonald's, UFC Gym, Walmart, Mililani Theatres, Chili's, Ruby Tuesday, Times Market, freeway access, access to 7 Mililani Town Recreation Centers and much more! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO pets. NO smoking/vaping. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have any available units?
95-1047 Hookowa Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have?
Some of 95-1047 Hookowa Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-1047 Hookowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
95-1047 Hookowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1047 Hookowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 95-1047 Hookowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 95-1047 Hookowa Street offers parking.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-1047 Hookowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have a pool?
No, 95-1047 Hookowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have accessible units?
No, 95-1047 Hookowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-1047 Hookowa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1047 Hookowa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-1047 Hookowa Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 95-1047 Hookowa Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mililani Mauka 1 BedroomsMililani Mauka 2 Bedrooms
Mililani Mauka Apartments with Washer-DryersMililani Mauka Dog Friendly Apartments
Mililani Mauka Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity