Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:38 AM

95-1032 Haulelau Street

95-1032 Haulelau Street · (808) 949-4111
Location

95-1032 Haulelau Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Come see this SPACIOUS 2-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2-car enclosed garage nestled at the top of Mililani Mauka! This unit includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, split a/c in the living room, window a/c in 2 bedrooms. Conveniently located near parks, schools, Longs Drugs, Starbucks, freeway access, park 'n ride, Ruby Tuesday, Chili's, access to 7 Mililani Town Recreation Centers, Mililani Theatres and much more!! NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Initial rental agreement is 6 months. NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have any available units?
95-1032 Haulelau Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have?
Some of 95-1032 Haulelau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-1032 Haulelau Street currently offering any rent specials?
95-1032 Haulelau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1032 Haulelau Street pet-friendly?
No, 95-1032 Haulelau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street offer parking?
Yes, 95-1032 Haulelau Street does offer parking.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-1032 Haulelau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have a pool?
No, 95-1032 Haulelau Street does not have a pool.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have accessible units?
No, 95-1032 Haulelau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-1032 Haulelau Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1032 Haulelau Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-1032 Haulelau Street has units with air conditioning.
