95-1032 Haulelau Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Come see this SPACIOUS 2-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2-car enclosed garage nestled at the top of Mililani Mauka! This unit includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, split a/c in the living room, window a/c in 2 bedrooms. Conveniently located near parks, schools, Longs Drugs, Starbucks, freeway access, park 'n ride, Ruby Tuesday, Chili's, access to 7 Mililani Town Recreation Centers, Mililani Theatres and much more!! NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Initial rental agreement is 6 months. NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.