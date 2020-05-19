95-1032 Haulelau Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Come see this SPACIOUS 2-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2-car enclosed garage nestled at the top of Mililani Mauka! This unit includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, split a/c in the living room, window a/c in 2 bedrooms. Conveniently located near parks, schools, Longs Drugs, Starbucks, freeway access, park 'n ride, Ruby Tuesday, Chili's, access to 7 Mililani Town Recreation Centers, Mililani Theatres and much more!! NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Initial rental agreement is 6 months. NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.