Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:36 AM

92-695 Makakilo Drive, Unit K-58 - 1

92-695 Makakilo Drive · (808) 381-6369
Location

92-695 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Corner End Unit with Diamond Head and Ocean views. You're going to love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, townhome in Makakilo Gardens! Recently upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, newer appliances and an under mount deep sink. Beautiful engineered wood and ceramic tile throughout the first floor, stairs and hallway. Brand new, upgraded carpets in 3 of the bedrooms, one is wood laminate. AC in all bedrooms. Beautifully upgraded full bathroom on the second level. Fully fenced yard with storage, 2 assigned open parking. Access to pool. Close to schools, shops, bus stop and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

