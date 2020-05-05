92-695 Makakilo Drive, Unit K-58 - 1

Amenities

Corner End Unit with Diamond Head and Ocean views. You're going to love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, townhome in Makakilo Gardens! Recently upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, newer appliances and an under mount deep sink. Beautiful engineered wood and ceramic tile throughout the first floor, stairs and hallway. Brand new, upgraded carpets in 3 of the bedrooms, one is wood laminate. AC in all bedrooms. Beautifully upgraded full bathroom on the second level. Fully fenced yard with storage, 2 assigned open parking. Access to pool. Close to schools, shops, bus stop and easy access to freeway.