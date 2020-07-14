92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog
DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo. This rarely available unit has a private courtyard and charming backyard! Recently renovated. Features split AC in all the rooms, stainless steel appliances, front load stack washer & dryer. 2 Assigned parking stalls. Nice community pool for you to enjoy with family and friends during the hot summer days. Conveniently located in the heart of Kapolei; close to shops, dining and much more. Water/Sewer is included in the rent
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Townhouse
" Interior Area: 891sf
" Bedrooms: 2
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 (assigned, uncovered)
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Assigned Parking
" Resident Manager
" Guest Parking
" Pool
" BBQ Area
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223
(RLNE5909735)