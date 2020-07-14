All apartments in Makakilo
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28

92-1269 Panana Street · No Longer Available
Location

92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog

DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo. This rarely available unit has a private courtyard and charming backyard! Recently renovated. Features split AC in all the rooms, stainless steel appliances, front load stack washer & dryer. 2 Assigned parking stalls. Nice community pool for you to enjoy with family and friends during the hot summer days. Conveniently located in the heart of Kapolei; close to shops, dining and much more. Water/Sewer is included in the rent
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Townhouse
" Interior Area: 891sf
" Bedrooms: 2
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 (assigned, uncovered)

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Assigned Parking
" Resident Manager
" Guest Parking
" Pool
" BBQ Area

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

(RLNE5909735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

