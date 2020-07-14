92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog



DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo. This rarely available unit has a private courtyard and charming backyard! Recently renovated. Features split AC in all the rooms, stainless steel appliances, front load stack washer & dryer. 2 Assigned parking stalls. Nice community pool for you to enjoy with family and friends during the hot summer days. Conveniently located in the heart of Kapolei; close to shops, dining and much more. Water/Sewer is included in the rent

KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Townhouse

" Interior Area: 891sf

" Bedrooms: 2

" Bathrooms: 1.5

" Parking: 2 (assigned, uncovered)



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Air Conditioner

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Microwave

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Assigned Parking

" Resident Manager

" Guest Parking

" Pool

" BBQ Area



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



(RLNE5909735)