92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking media room

Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020



TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570

OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUoL6kPHEjE&feature=youtu.be



Makakilo sits on the ridge above the new city of Kapolei. Many of the island's largest and newest stores including Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart are all within minutes driving from this townhome. You're also very close to Waikele Outlet Shops, Wet 'n Wild Hawaii, and Disney's Aulani Resort beach lagoons. A variety of restaurants, movie theaters, and retail shops can be found in this community.



Our 1100 sq ft 3-bedroom, 2-bath townhome features cool tile and wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, upgraded tropical cabinets, full-size washer, dryer, and 2-lanais to extend your living space.



RENTAL TERMS:

* Rent: $2,450

* Application Fee: $51

* Security Deposit: $2,450



LEASE TERMS:

* No Smoking

* Pets Negotiable (dogs under 50lbs)

* Minimum Lease: 1 Year

* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

* Credit & Background Check Required



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

* Water & Sewer

* Orkin Pest Prevention



PARKING:

2 Reserved Parking



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2486422)