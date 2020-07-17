All apartments in Makakilo
Home
/
Makakilo, HI
/
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66

92-1250 Makakilo Drive · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
media room
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020

TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570
OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUoL6kPHEjE&feature=youtu.be

Makakilo sits on the ridge above the new city of Kapolei. Many of the island's largest and newest stores including Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart are all within minutes driving from this townhome. You're also very close to Waikele Outlet Shops, Wet 'n Wild Hawaii, and Disney's Aulani Resort beach lagoons. A variety of restaurants, movie theaters, and retail shops can be found in this community.

Our 1100 sq ft 3-bedroom, 2-bath townhome features cool tile and wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, upgraded tropical cabinets, full-size washer, dryer, and 2-lanais to extend your living space.

RENTAL TERMS:
* Rent: $2,450
* Application Fee: $51
* Security Deposit: $2,450

LEASE TERMS:
* No Smoking
* Pets Negotiable (dogs under 50lbs)
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit & Background Check Required

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
* Water & Sewer
* Orkin Pest Prevention

PARKING:
2 Reserved Parking

HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2486422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

