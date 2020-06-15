92-1236 Hookeha Street

Amenities
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1979
Living Area: 1492 sgft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2700
Property Type: Single Family Home
Upper Makakilo, beautiful and spacious back yard view with fruit trees.
Nicely remodeled, granite counter tops and custom made cabinets, Ceiling Fans in bedrooms.
Washer/Dryer hook ups only.
No Pets/ No smoking.
All utilities are separate.
First showing to be scheduled on June 1, 2020.
To schedule showing, please call property manager.
Rexie Castro
RS-77903
Locations Property Management
Direct #808-738-3124
or email rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3055931)