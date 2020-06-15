All apartments in Makakilo
92-1236 Hookeha Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

92-1236 Hookeha Street

92-1236 Hookeha Street · (808) 738-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1236 Hookeha Street · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1979
Living Area: 1492 sgft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2700
Property Type: Single Family Home

Upper Makakilo, beautiful and spacious back yard view with fruit trees.
Nicely remodeled, granite counter tops and custom made cabinets, Ceiling Fans in bedrooms.
Washer/Dryer hook ups only.
No Pets/ No smoking.
All utilities are separate.

First showing to be scheduled on June 1, 2020.

To schedule showing, please call property manager.
Rexie Castro
RS-77903
Locations Property Management
Direct #808-738-3124
or email rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3055931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have any available units?
92-1236 Hookeha Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have?
Some of 92-1236 Hookeha Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1236 Hookeha Street currently offering any rent specials?
92-1236 Hookeha Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1236 Hookeha Street pet-friendly?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street offer parking?
Yes, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does offer parking.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have a pool?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does not have a pool.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have accessible units?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1236 Hookeha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-1236 Hookeha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
