92-1236 Hookeha Street

Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1979

Living Area: 1492 sgft

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 car garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $2700

Property Type: Single Family Home



Upper Makakilo, beautiful and spacious back yard view with fruit trees.

Nicely remodeled, granite counter tops and custom made cabinets, Ceiling Fans in bedrooms.

Washer/Dryer hook ups only.

No Pets/ No smoking.

All utilities are separate.



First showing to be scheduled on June 1, 2020.



To schedule showing, please call property manager.

Rexie Castro

RS-77903

Locations Property Management

Direct #808-738-3124

or email rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3055931)