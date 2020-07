Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view. Yard is not fenced. Just minutes away from the shopping areas to accommodate all you needs and community park. I yr. lease, No pet's



Call Kapolei Realty at 674-1191, M-F 9-5pm to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3241237)