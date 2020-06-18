84-197 Makau Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Located on Oahu's Leeward coast, this private oceanfront estate in West Oahu boasts views of the Waianae mountain range and Pacific Ocean. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and dramatic surf from this custom west side getaway.



Beautifully remodeled and upgraded in 2007 this 6 BD/4 BA custom built home offers hardwood floors, gourmet granite counter kitchen, luxurious and spacious baths, central A/C system, security system, high ceilings, crown moldings and gorgeous sunsets from the wide, deep lanai. Well maintained, lush landscaping and pretty green lawn roll down to the legal seawall. Dramatic surf and big blue ocean views. Whale watching too!



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS

2. Online bookings are subject to manager approval. Booking will be confirmed or declined within 24 hours



A/C Notes: Whole House Central A/C



Air Conditioning:



We find that opening the doors and allowing the tropical breezes to cross ventilate the house is such a treat here in Hawaii…true indoor-outdoor living! However, there is central air conditioning should you desire additional cooling. The temperature should not be set below 70 degrees and should be set to 80 when leaving the home to conserve energy costs. We ask that you turn off when no one will be home.



No Pets Allowed



