Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

84-197 Makau Street

84-197 Makau Street · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 84-197 Makau Street · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Located on Oahu's Leeward coast, this private oceanfront estate in West Oahu boasts views of the Waianae mountain range and Pacific Ocean. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and dramatic surf from this custom west side getaway.

Beautifully remodeled and upgraded in 2007 this 6 BD/4 BA custom built home offers hardwood floors, gourmet granite counter kitchen, luxurious and spacious baths, central A/C system, security system, high ceilings, crown moldings and gorgeous sunsets from the wide, deep lanai. Well maintained, lush landscaping and pretty green lawn roll down to the legal seawall. Dramatic surf and big blue ocean views. Whale watching too!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS
2. Online bookings are subject to manager approval. Booking will be confirmed or declined within 24 hours

TA-096-128-3072-01

A/C Notes: Whole House Central A/C

Air Conditioning:

We find that opening the doors and allowing the tropical breezes to cross ventilate the house is such a treat here in Hawaii…true indoor-outdoor living!  However, there is central air conditioning should you desire additional cooling.   The temperature should not be set below 70 degrees and should be set to 80 when leaving the home to conserve energy costs.  We ask that you turn off when no one will be home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-197 Makau Street have any available units?
84-197 Makau Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84-197 Makau Street have?
Some of 84-197 Makau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84-197 Makau Street currently offering any rent specials?
84-197 Makau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-197 Makau Street pet-friendly?
No, 84-197 Makau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 84-197 Makau Street offer parking?
No, 84-197 Makau Street does not offer parking.
Does 84-197 Makau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84-197 Makau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-197 Makau Street have a pool?
No, 84-197 Makau Street does not have a pool.
Does 84-197 Makau Street have accessible units?
No, 84-197 Makau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84-197 Makau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-197 Makau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-197 Makau Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84-197 Makau Street has units with air conditioning.
