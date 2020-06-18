84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and Thomasville Maple cabinets, and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work, granite vanity, new King

pillowtop mattress and other upgrades. New furnishings include a high-quality spring mattress Sofabed to sleep 2 more people and a comfy rocker/recliner. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit, along with all linens and beach towels.



NOTE: This home IS air-conditioned. However, the system is what is referred to locally as a "Swamp Cooler" and although it is serviced regularly it is not designed to go below 78 degrees. Therefore, the temperature in the home will never go below 78 degrees unless it is really cold outside! All windows and lanai doors must be properly closed for the A/C to engage.



Enjoy your morning beverage on the lanai with the peaceful sound of the surf and beauty of the turquoise ocean. Watch Spectacular sunsets and sea life including whales, dolphins, tropical fish and sea turtles right from your condo.



The Hawaiian Princess Condominium has one FREE parking space per unit on gated grounds with 24 hour security, an ocean side salt-water swimming pool and Jacuzzi (without chlorine), sundeck and showers, recreation room with ping-pong table, tennis court and BBQ area with gas grills.



This is a tropical paradise for those who want to relax and enjoy the beauty of an unspoiled Hawaii while enjoying all the comforts of home.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Whi4GP6RQGn



$35.00 Application Fee per adult

No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5699439)