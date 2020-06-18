All apartments in Makaha
Find more places like 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Makaha, HI
/
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104

84-1021 Lahilahi Street · (808) 777-0618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Makaha
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

84-1021 Lahilahi Street, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and Thomasville Maple cabinets, and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work, granite vanity, new King
pillowtop mattress and other upgrades. New furnishings include a high-quality spring mattress Sofabed to sleep 2 more people and a comfy rocker/recliner. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit, along with all linens and beach towels.

NOTE: This home IS air-conditioned. However, the system is what is referred to locally as a "Swamp Cooler" and although it is serviced regularly it is not designed to go below 78 degrees. Therefore, the temperature in the home will never go below 78 degrees unless it is really cold outside!  All windows and lanai doors must be properly closed for the A/C to engage.

Enjoy your morning beverage on the lanai with the peaceful sound of the surf and beauty of the turquoise ocean. Watch Spectacular sunsets and sea life including whales, dolphins, tropical fish and sea turtles right from your condo.

The Hawaiian Princess Condominium has one FREE parking space per unit on gated grounds with 24 hour security, an ocean side salt-water swimming pool and Jacuzzi (without chlorine), sundeck and showers, recreation room with ping-pong table, tennis court and BBQ area with gas grills.

This is a tropical paradise for those who want to relax and enjoy the beauty of an unspoiled Hawaii while enjoying all the comforts of home.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Whi4GP6RQGn

$35.00 Application Fee per adult
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have any available units?
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have?
Some of 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 currently offering any rent specials?
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 pet-friendly?
No, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 offer parking?
Yes, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 does offer parking.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have a pool?
Yes, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 has a pool.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have accessible units?
No, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Makaha 2 BedroomsMakaha 3 Bedrooms
Makaha Apartments with PoolMakaha Apartments with Pool
Makaha Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity