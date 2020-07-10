/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
20 Apartments for rent in Makaha Valley, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,550.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.550.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha Valley
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Makaha Valley
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha Valley
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/12/20 4 Br 2.5 Ba Single family home w/ PV at Highpointe (Kapolei - Makakilo) - Price reduced to $3950 Available on July 12.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
North Shore
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Hwy, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Wahiawa
44 LEI AWAPUHI PLACE
44 Lei Awapuhi Place, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wahiawa House - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house with carport - For showings: Contact Lurline - 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com. Two bedroom, one bath single family home w/ split a/c in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-152 Au Street
68-152 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1332 sqft
This is a nice beach side home that features all appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite counter tops, bamboo & tile flooring, ceiling fans, window A/C, lanai, washer/dryer, covered parking & landscaped yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-437 Waialua Beach Rd
66-437 Waialua Beach Road, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
928 sqft
Convenient location close to both Haleiwa & Waialua & close to the bike path. This is a 3 bedroom 1.
