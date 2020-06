Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool sauna

Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki.

High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer.

Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home!

Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.

Great walking to shopping and restaurants in Waikiki and easy walk to Ala Moana Shopping Center.