84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall. Rent includes water, basic cable, two swimming pools, tennis court, 24-hour security and much more! Next to championship golf course and a mile walk down to world famous Makaha Surfing Beach. Year round resort living!



There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Valley Plantation.



One year lease preferred.



