Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C

84-688 Ala Mahiku Street · No Longer Available
Location

84-688 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI 96792
Waianae

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
furnished
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall. Rent includes water, basic cable, two swimming pools, tennis court, 24-hour security and much more! Next to championship golf course and a mile walk down to world famous Makaha Surfing Beach. Year round resort living!

There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Valley Plantation.

One year lease preferred.

Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.

(RLNE2326631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

