Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage. Back yard great for family BBQ's, close to beaches and shopping center.



Contact the agent Maureen Veniegas@ 808-220-1441 for all showing details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848827)