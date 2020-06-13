Apartment List
/
HI
/
ko olina
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Ko Olina, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
Results within 5 miles of Ko Olina
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,033
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995 Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-546 Ualehei Street
92-546 Ualehei Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1202 sqft
Wonderful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Lower Makakilo with a view! Recently remodeled and updated. Tile floors throughout for easy maintenance. Enjoy the nice, fresh air and cool breezes from the large covered lanai in the back of the house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1235 Panana Street
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Ko Olina

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ko Olina, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ko Olina renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ko Olina 2 BedroomsKo Olina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKo Olina 3 BedroomsKo Olina Apartments with BalconyKo Olina Apartments with Garage
Ko Olina Apartments with GymKo Olina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKo Olina Apartments with ParkingKo Olina Apartments with Pool
Ko Olina Apartments with Washer-DryerKo Olina Dog Friendly ApartmentsKo Olina Furnished ApartmentsKo Olina Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Haleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College