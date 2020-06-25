All apartments in Ko Olina
Home
/
Ko Olina, HI
/
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G

92-1521 Ali'inui Drive · (808) 738-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities. Enjoy access to the Ko Olina resort golf courses, Marina, Ko Olina lagoons, spa's, restaurants and more! To better understand, visit our unit for a personal tour and experience. You might just find the balance in life you've been looking for.

Partly Furnished
1,261 sq ft
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage

All stainless steel appliances to include:
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher

Amenities:
Resident Manager on site
24 hr security
Split A/C (Living room and all bedrooms)
BBQ Area
Pool
Jacuzzi
Recreation Center
Clubhouse
Basketball Court
Tennis Court
Fitness Center

TENANT pays: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Telephone, Internet, Yard Service

$20 Application Fee per applicant
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Alana Jo Dela Cruz, 738-3178 or Alana.delacruz@locationshawaii.com
Fairways at Ko Olina – Resort style living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have any available units?
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have?
Some of 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G currently offering any rent specials?
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G pet-friendly?
No, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G offer parking?
Yes, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G offers parking.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have a pool?
Yes, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G has a pool.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have accessible units?
No, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G has units with air conditioning.
