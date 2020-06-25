92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G

Amenities
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities. Enjoy access to the Ko Olina resort golf courses, Marina, Ko Olina lagoons, spa's, restaurants and more! To better understand, visit our unit for a personal tour and experience. You might just find the balance in life you've been looking for.
Partly Furnished
1,261 sq ft
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
All stainless steel appliances to include:
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Amenities:
Resident Manager on site
24 hr security
Split A/C (Living room and all bedrooms)
BBQ Area
Pool
Jacuzzi
Recreation Center
Clubhouse
Basketball Court
Tennis Court
Fitness Center
TENANT pays: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Telephone, Internet, Yard Service
$20 Application Fee per applicant
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE
For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Alana Jo Dela Cruz, 738-3178 or Alana.delacruz@locationshawaii.com
Fairways at Ko Olina – Resort style living