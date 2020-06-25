92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G

Amenities

Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities. Enjoy access to the Ko Olina resort golf courses, Marina, Ko Olina lagoons, spa's, restaurants and more! To better understand, visit our unit for a personal tour and experience. You might just find the balance in life you've been looking for.



Partly Furnished

1,261 sq ft

3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

2 car garage



All stainless steel appliances to include:

Range

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher



Amenities:

Resident Manager on site

24 hr security

Split A/C (Living room and all bedrooms)

BBQ Area

Pool

Jacuzzi

Recreation Center

Clubhouse

Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Fitness Center



TENANT pays: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Telephone, Internet, Yard Service



$20 Application Fee per applicant

NO PETS

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE



For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Alana Jo Dela Cruz, 738-3178 or Alana.delacruz@locationshawaii.com

Fairways at Ko Olina – Resort style living