Amenities

gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home!



2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on beautiful Ko Olina Resort. Relax on your lanai, enjoy the community pool, or walk to one of the amazing Ko Olina Lagoons to enjoy the sunset. The Coconut Plantation is located in close proximity to both Resort shopping and dining!



Take advantage of all of the amenities that Ko Olina has to offer! Access to the Ko Olina Beach & Sport Club which includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and fitness classes is included.



Minimum 1 Year Lease

Water, Sewer, Refuse Included.

$35 Application Fee per Adult

Non-Smoking Unit

No Pets



(RLNE5834985)