Ko Olina, HI
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136-5 Olani Street

92-1136 Olani St · (808) 777-0618
Location

92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1136-5 Olani Street · Avail. Jul 1

$3,111

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home!

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on beautiful Ko Olina Resort. Relax on your lanai, enjoy the community pool, or walk to one of the amazing Ko Olina Lagoons to enjoy the sunset. The Coconut Plantation is located in close proximity to both Resort shopping and dining!

Take advantage of all of the amenities that Ko Olina has to offer! Access to the Ko Olina Beach & Sport Club which includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and fitness classes is included.

Minimum 1 Year Lease
Water, Sewer, Refuse Included.
$35 Application Fee per Adult
Non-Smoking Unit
No Pets

(RLNE5834985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have any available units?
92-1136-5 Olani Street has a unit available for $3,111 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have?
Some of 92-1136-5 Olani Street's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1136-5 Olani Street currently offering any rent specials?
92-1136-5 Olani Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1136-5 Olani Street pet-friendly?
No, 92-1136-5 Olani Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street offer parking?
No, 92-1136-5 Olani Street does not offer parking.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1136-5 Olani Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have a pool?
Yes, 92-1136-5 Olani Street has a pool.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have accessible units?
No, 92-1136-5 Olani Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1136-5 Olani Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1136-5 Olani Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1136-5 Olani Street has units with air conditioning.
