Ko Olina, HI
92-1077 Koio Dr E
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

92-1077 Koio Dr E

92-1077 Koi'o Drive · (808) 226-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1077 Koio Dr E · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining. Granite countertops, updated kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. All rooms have ceiling fans, plantation style window coverings and central AC System.

This is a gated community w/security guards, security patrol, onsite resident manager, pool, BBQ, jacuzzi just walking distance away!

Just outside the development other amenities and activities are available such as golf course, tennis courts, walking/jogging path, marina, lagoon swimming. You can walk, bike, or have an option to purchase your own golf cart to get to around the resort. There is even a Marina club where you can relax and whale watch! Privileges to use Sports Club, fitness center transferred to tenant.

Water, sewer utilities included with rent. Tenant just pays electricity.
Please apply online at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
No application fees upfront, but if you are chosen tenant there is a $35 processing fee.

Please call / text Kevin at 808-226-7768 if interested
Note: Furniture is used for marketing purposes only.

Warmest Aloha!

(RLNE4841342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

