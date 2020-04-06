92-1077 Koio Dr E

Amenities

Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining. Granite countertops, updated kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. All rooms have ceiling fans, plantation style window coverings and central AC System.



This is a gated community w/security guards, security patrol, onsite resident manager, pool, BBQ, jacuzzi just walking distance away!



Just outside the development other amenities and activities are available such as golf course, tennis courts, walking/jogging path, marina, lagoon swimming. You can walk, bike, or have an option to purchase your own golf cart to get to around the resort. There is even a Marina club where you can relax and whale watch! Privileges to use Sports Club, fitness center transferred to tenant.



Water, sewer utilities included with rent. Tenant just pays electricity.

