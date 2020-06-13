Apartment List
102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI

Finding an apartment in Kaneohe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-036 Aliikane Place
46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe

Kailua
1 Unit Available
936 Mokapu Boulevard - 1
936 Mokapu Boulevard, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fully furnished studio with 1 bathroom and walking distance to Kailua beach is now available for rent. The studio is attached to the main house and provides a spacious front yard to enjoy.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
828 Oneawa Street
828 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1869 sqft
A very nice home located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 4 bed 2-bath home is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. A short 15 min walk to the World-Famous Kailua Beach and minutes from beautiful Kailua Town.

Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-369 Haiku Road G7 - 1
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan on the entry level with vaulted ceilings, a window seat for enjoying the mountain views and a half bathroom. The kitchen opens to the living room and has an extended counter for bar seating.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe

Kailua
1 Unit Available
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B Available 07/01/20 Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
1279 Aupupu Pl
1279 Aupupu Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Kailua Hilltop Gem 1500 sq ft 2-bedroom/ 1-bathroom!!! $500 MOVE-IN BONUS!! - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
445 Kailua Road #5201
445 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1005 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo in Kailua Ka Malanai - Currently occupied until 6/3/2020, call to schedule a showing. Live in the beautiful condos of Ka Malanai in Kailua.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.

Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1070 sqft
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A Available 06/14/20 Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1950/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1978 sqft
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1977 Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
514 Paulele Street
514 Paulele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1262 sqft
514 Paulele Street Available 06/15/20 Refreshed 3/2 Kailua House - Recently refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and ceiling fans in all rooms.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
333 Aoloa St. #236
333 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
333 Aoloa St. #236 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the heart of Kailua - Spacious 825 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Two covered parking stalls and on site security personnel.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
436 Auwina Place
436 Auwina Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1985 sqft
Incredible Rare Find! Fully Furnished 4 BDRM 2BA House in Kailua! - This beautiful home features an open layout with laminate flooring throughout. There are ceiling fans in every room to keep you nice and cool during the summer.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
1002 Koohoo Place, Lower
1002 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Two minute walk to the beach! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit with 2 assigned parking. Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street. Very private and lushly landscaped.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
983 Aalapapa Drive, Upper house, Lower unit
983 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Furnished 2/1/1. Just bring your toothbrush! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit fully furnished unit with 1 assigned covered parking (and one guest). Just bring your toothbrush! Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street.

Kailua
1 Unit Available
138 Kakahiaka Street
138 Kakahiaka Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1888 sqft
Pet Friendly Kailua Estates 4 bdrm, 2 bath with pool on large 10,829 s.f. lot - Awesome quiet neighborhood tucked away yet close to the beach! Entertain with pool parties that flow easily to the covered patio and kitchen.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kaneohe, HI

Finding an apartment in Kaneohe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

