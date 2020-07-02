All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

Location

45-217 Mokulele Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Free rent for July! Great location in a highly desirable neighborhood in Kaneohe! This home is well maintained and freshly painted. Includes a bonus storage room and an indoor washroom that makes it convenient for you to do laundry. Walking distance to the neighborhood park. Great school district in Kaneohe. You will appreciate this location! It is conveniently located near bus stops, neighborhood parks, shopping centers, doctors, golf courses, H-3, H-1, Likelike Hwy, Pali Hwy, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, and so much more! PLEASE TEXT (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing request. No smoking, no pets allowed. Tenants to pay monthly fee of $100 per adult and $50 per child for electricity, water, sewer, gas, security system, yard service, and quarterly pest spray. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have any available units?
45-217 Mokulele Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-217 Mokulele Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45-217 Mokulele Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-217 Mokulele Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive offer parking?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not offer parking.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have a pool?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have accessible units?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-217 Mokulele Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-217 Mokulele Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
