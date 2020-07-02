45-217 Mokulele Drive

Amenities

Free rent for July! Great location in a highly desirable neighborhood in Kaneohe! This home is well maintained and freshly painted. Includes a bonus storage room and an indoor washroom that makes it convenient for you to do laundry. Walking distance to the neighborhood park. Great school district in Kaneohe. You will appreciate this location! It is conveniently located near bus stops, neighborhood parks, shopping centers, doctors, golf courses, H-3, H-1, Likelike Hwy, Pali Hwy, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, and so much more! PLEASE TEXT (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing request. No smoking, no pets allowed. Tenants to pay monthly fee of $100 per adult and $50 per child for electricity, water, sewer, gas, security system, yard service, and quarterly pest spray. Available immediately.