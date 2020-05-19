All apartments in Kalaoa
Find more places like 73 Oluolu Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kalaoa, HI
/
73 Oluolu Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:22 AM

73 Oluolu Street

73 Oluolu Street · (414) 544-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kalaoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

73 Oluolu Street, Kalaoa, HI 96740
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom to rent in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house
Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra
No alcohol or drugs permitted on the property.
If interested, please email me at james@healthandwellnessessentialsofhawaii.com some information about yourself and phone number so I will be able to contact you. The living room and dining room are spacious. Quiet, clean, considerate, respectful persons only!! Partying whatsoever. And no overnight guests. We also need 3 months of verifiable income. Mahalo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Oluolu Street have any available units?
73 Oluolu Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 73 Oluolu Street currently offering any rent specials?
73 Oluolu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Oluolu Street pet-friendly?
No, 73 Oluolu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalaoa.
Does 73 Oluolu Street offer parking?
Yes, 73 Oluolu Street does offer parking.
Does 73 Oluolu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Oluolu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Oluolu Street have a pool?
No, 73 Oluolu Street does not have a pool.
Does 73 Oluolu Street have accessible units?
No, 73 Oluolu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Oluolu Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Oluolu Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Oluolu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Oluolu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 73 Oluolu Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kalaoa 2 BedroomsKalaoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kalaoa 3 BedroomsKalaoa Apartments with Balcony
Kalaoa Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity