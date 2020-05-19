73 Oluolu Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking furnished

One bedroom to rent in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house

Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra

No alcohol or drugs permitted on the property.

If interested, please email me at james@healthandwellnessessentialsofhawaii.com some information about yourself and phone number so I will be able to contact you. The living room and dining room are spacious. Quiet, clean, considerate, respectful persons only!! Partying whatsoever. And no overnight guests. We also need 3 months of verifiable income. Mahalo