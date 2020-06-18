73-1301 Nawahie Loop

Amenities

Unfurnished 2BD/2BA House in Keahole Heights (Palisades) - Newer 2 story home w/coastal ocean views at Keahole Heights II.

This home is situated at a cooler elevation on a quiet street but still close to the airport and only a few minutes from Kailua Kona. Although this is a smaller home size-wise, the living/dining room opens onto an expansive lanai with amazing coastline and ocean views. Owners previously used the lanai as their living room!

House has brand new hardwood flooring and carpet! This property also boasts a beautiful garden landscape with fruit trees.

Bonus downstairs lanai area when owners are not in residence.

Tenants will have sole use of the 2 car garage. Ample driveway and street parking.

Please note that both bedrooms are 10X10.



***Owners use downstairs Ohana a few times out of the year for short stays, but will not be on property for at least a year.



Available NOW!

Rent $2,300.00 plus GE TAX of 4.712%

UTILITIES INCLUDED: electric, water, Wifi, exterior pest control and yard maintenance.

Tenant to pay for interior pest control. Cable if desired.

1 Pet allowed. Must be over 2 years old and under 20 pounds, with a pet deposit equal to 1 months rent.



12 Month Lease Preferred - 6 months considered.

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

To schedule a showing please contact our Property Manager, Kalista Guerpo at (808) 895-9609.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/ Click the Apply Now button to review requirements.



