3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kailua, HI
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Hale Pua.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue
Results within 1 mile of Kailua
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-652 Hualalai Rd
75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1082 sqft
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-319 Omilo Place
75-319 Omilo Place, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Stunning Ocean Views In Great Location - Stunning ocean views in great location with this well-built 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Conveniently located close to Keauhou or Kailua town yet very private.
Results within 5 miles of Kailua
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-271 Manukai St
78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1482 sqft
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6825 Keaupuni Street
78-6825 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2889 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
73-1451 Kukuna Street
73-1451 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2740 sqft
New Property Rates 25% OFF! Piko Nani. Custom 3bd/3ba with Pool, spectacular Ocean & Sunset Views
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
73-1425 Kukuna Street
73-1425 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6935 Kiaaina Street
78-6935 Kiaaina Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2335 sqft
**New Listing** Maile Hale - Private Oceanview - 3BR Retreat in Kona
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6640 Alii Drive
78-6640 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2016 sqft
Oceanfront Hoku Ea Private House on Kahaluu Bay w/SPA
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6880 Keaupuni Street
78-6880 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3195 sqft
Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home. Blue Hawaii is a thirty two hundred square ft.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14
78-108 Holuakai St, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
1887 sqft
New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29
78-7072 Holuakai Loop, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1900 sqft
*Brand New* Luxury single level home* Close to Keauhou Bay*Pele's Last Resort (Holua Kai #29)
Puu Kala Ahupua`a
72-1023 puukala rd
72-1023 Puukala Place, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet, views and great design, partially furnished - Property Id: 292272 Beautiful 20ft ceilings, amazing views, quiet! Great location. Partially furnished. Baby grand piano. 3 Bedrooms. Larger living space.
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
73-4300 Keokeo St
73-4300 Keokeo Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
180 degrees ocean views, 1 acre lot above airport at a cooler elevation, 1215 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cover parking for 2 cars, Lilly pond in front yard, Remodeled kitchen, solar hot water, Large Lanai, yard care is included, and mature fruit
Kaloko Ahupua`a
73-1668 Hao Street
73-1668 Hao Street, Hawaii County, HI
This two-story residence with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is located in a tropical forest area with ohia trees and ferns along the lush slopes of Hualalai Mountain on 3.52 acres.