75-5888 Alii Dr F-11

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Welcome to your beautifully appointed Hawaiian hideaway, with Pacific Ocean views as far as the eye can see. This second-floor, end-unit condo in the popular Kona Reef complex has extra windows for taking in all the spectacular scenery from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.



Bright and airy with upgrades such as granite counter tops, quality cabinetry, and tile and wood laminate flooring, Kona Reef F11 also boasts air conditioning, wireless high-speed internet, cable, and a washer and dryer. The inviting bedroom suite offers its own television, a ceiling fan, and mountain views, as well as a full bath with a glass walk-in shower with a river rock floor. The unit also features a fully equipped kitchen with bar seating, along with a spacious and comfortable living and dining area.



The living room at Kona Reef F11 flows out to a private lanai, where guests can sip their morning coffee, enjoy a leisurely lunch, or linger over an open-air dinner while staring at the sea. The Kona Reef community also offers an oceanfront, heated, saltwater pool, as well as a spa, barbecue facilities, and plenty of secure parking.



A short pathway through the gardens leads to stunning, sandy Honl's Beach. Just south of town, Kona Reef is a short one-block stroll from all the restaurants, nightlife, and shopping of renowned Alii Drive. Snorkeling, hiking, sunset cruises, manta ray dives, coffee farm tours, historic sites, horseback riding and other adventures are also nearby in this ideally located destination.



TA-049-811-7120-01

STVR-19-356193



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839803)