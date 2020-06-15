All apartments in Kailua
Last updated June 15 2020

75-5888 Alii Dr F-11

75-5888 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Welcome to your beautifully appointed Hawaiian hideaway, with Pacific Ocean views as far as the eye can see. This second-floor, end-unit condo in the popular Kona Reef complex has extra windows for taking in all the spectacular scenery from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.

Bright and airy with upgrades such as granite counter tops, quality cabinetry, and tile and wood laminate flooring, Kona Reef F11 also boasts air conditioning, wireless high-speed internet, cable, and a washer and dryer. The inviting bedroom suite offers its own television, a ceiling fan, and mountain views, as well as a full bath with a glass walk-in shower with a river rock floor. The unit also features a fully equipped kitchen with bar seating, along with a spacious and comfortable living and dining area.

The living room at Kona Reef F11 flows out to a private lanai, where guests can sip their morning coffee, enjoy a leisurely lunch, or linger over an open-air dinner while staring at the sea. The Kona Reef community also offers an oceanfront, heated, saltwater pool, as well as a spa, barbecue facilities, and plenty of secure parking.

A short pathway through the gardens leads to stunning, sandy Honl's Beach. Just south of town, Kona Reef is a short one-block stroll from all the restaurants, nightlife, and shopping of renowned Alii Drive. Snorkeling, hiking, sunset cruises, manta ray dives, coffee farm tours, historic sites, horseback riding and other adventures are also nearby in this ideally located destination.

TA-049-811-7120-01
STVR-19-356193

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have any available units?
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have?
Some of 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 currently offering any rent specials?
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 pet-friendly?
No, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 offer parking?
Yes, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 does offer parking.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have a pool?
Yes, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 has a pool.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have accessible units?
No, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5888 Alii Dr F-11 has units with air conditioning.
